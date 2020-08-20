RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England- The Royal Air Force Lakenheath Diversity and Inclusion committee hosted a free wing-wide Diversity Day event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 20, 2020.



The 48th Fighter Wing Diversity Day is an annual event that celebrates the diversity of the Liberty Wing community through interactive activities, food, and cultural educational resources.



“Our goal is to be the driving force that opens the door for our Airmen to lead the charge in sharing the message of understanding how they fit into the overall mission,” said Senior Master Sgt. Tara Richardson, D&I Committee co-chair. “We aim to promote inclusion by implementing complete base involvement with representatives from squadrons all over the base. This ensures diversity and inclusion remains in everyone’s mouth and keeps that energy flowing through the entire force.”



Hundreds attended the event to observe traditional arts in dance, musical performances, as well as booths highlighting cultures including the African American and Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage displays.



“We weren’t going to let this opportunity pass us by," said Senior Master Sgt. Richard Jones, D&I Committee co-chair. "We've taken COVID-19 restrictions in mind and implemented sanitizing stations, physical distancing, and the mandatory wearing of masks for the event. We want to celebrate while making sure that we are protecting the installation and the performers."



Having a culture that supports one’s differences plays a vital role in the overall health and welfare of those within the military community. This allows for a larger force with a variety of opinions and perspectives to enhance force initiatives to facilitate organizational growth.



"It’s imperative to acknowledge the fact that the military is a very diverse organization," Richardson said. "We should acknowledge that we are different and use that as an opportunity to see what our backgrounds bring to the mission; that’s how we advance and evolve our force."



The multicultural event aims to honor and celebrate the challenges and achievements of all Americans and highlight their contributions to the evolution of the United States of America.



"The current global climate makes it very apparent why we are here," said Jones. "We are dedicated to this initiative because to embrace D&I now in how we're doing things is a key component in making this wing and the U.S. Air Force successful."

