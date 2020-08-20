Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Excess boots may brighten holidays for homeless

    Handing out the boots

    A volunteer for Hosea On the Moves hands out excess military boots received from DLA.

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Story by Timothy Hoyle 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Almost 200 pairs of boots began making their way to help the homeless July 28 when they were received at the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services site at Warner Robins, Georgia.

    Property Disposal Specialist LaVette Rush said the 189 pair of combat boots donated went to help Hosea Helps Feed the Hungry and Homeless, which also works with another non-profit group named Yes We Can. Some of the boots were handed out soon after on the streets, but Rush also learned from the customer that many of them will be distributed during future holiday dinners for the homeless.

    “I have been told that they usually don’t have a lot of shoes for the men during the dinners, and that the amount that they received is amazing and much needed,” Rush said. “It was amazing knowing that those boots would be going to people who need and appreciate the smallest things.”

    Hosea Williams III said the donation pickup was his group’s first time, and “our experience was great.”

    He said the staff member who distributes clothing at the group’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Martin Luther King dinners wanted boots for her clients.

    “Men usually don’t donate shoes, and if they do they are usually all worn out,” Williams said. “When she saw the boots, she was so happy. She did, however, allow me to take some for our Hosea On the Move homeless outreach.”

    Williams said those boots were distributed around Atlanta at bridges, a homeless park and passed some out to people in need.

