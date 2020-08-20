Command urges workforce to answer coming climate survey, provide honest input

In addition to regular town halls, listening sessions and forming of a diversity board, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command workforce will have another opportunity to voice concerns.



In the coming weeks, AMCOM employees will receive individualized emailed invitations in their inboxes to complete the 2020 command climate survey. The last one was completed in August 2019.



Perceived inequity and lack of diversity have been common concerns articulated by employees and are issues the command takes seriously. The impending survey will assess the AMCOM workforce’s perceptions in equal opportunity and equal employment opportunity behaviors, as well as in organizational effectiveness. Along with questions that are standard in the survey, there will also be questions developed by the leadership that address known issues among the workforce.



"We're still building the questions for this year's survey,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Dove, AMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor. “The survey will begin very soon."



Command climate surveys fall in line with Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper’s three-pronged initiative against discrimination, prejudice and bias in all ranks of the armed forces. According to the Esper’s July 14 memo, the ultimate goal is to promote the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the force and identify actions that can be taken to improve diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity throughout all formations.



Once completed, the final report will give the command a snapshot of group demographics, perceptions of sexual harassment and discrimination, an overall unit summary and comments entered by employees – without attribution. Results will be broken down by groups such as contractors vs. federal employees; military vs. civilian; male vs. female; minority vs. majority, etc.



“We took a look at last year's command climate survey … and got a lot of good input,” said AMCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Todd Royar. “This year, each of you will get a personal email that goes to you and only you with a link to the survey… but it’s all non-attributional, so rest assured that comments are anonymous.”



The final report will help enable the command to better see current issues, including diversity and inclusion, and implement effective solutions.



“Just like we did last year, my commitment is that I read the entire [report] and I know [Command Sgt. Maj. Dove] does, as well,” Royar said. Employee comments equated to about 650 pages in the 2019 survey. “We read every single one of them. We did have to make sure we had a good sense of what the issues were. And the comment on page 649 is just as important as the one on page three.”



The survey will be available for 30 days after it is launched.

