Navy Reserve Announces Detailing Marketplace for Enlisted Reserve Force Billets and Assignments

Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command (CNRFC) announces MyNavy Assignment, a “detailing marketplace” for all enlisted Sailors, is now available to the Navy Reserve Force.



MyNavy Assignment replaces the Career Management System – Interactive Detailing (CMS-ID) and delivers a modern interface and user-friendly experience for Reserve Sailors to manage their career.



“We’ve listened to what Sailors are asking for and integrated those capabilities into MyNavy Assignment,” said Capt. Claudia Macon, team lead for the MyNavy HR Reserve Transformation initiative at CNRFC. “Sailors can now expect more options, greater career flexibility and increased transparency when navigating through the detailing process.”



The capabilities featured in MyNavy Assignment strengthens the relationship between the Sailor and their Command Career Counselor. Sailors can view eligible jobs, bookmark, apply, communicate with their Command Career Counselor and track the entire process in one location.



MyNavy Assignment features a ‘MyResume’ tab and by keeping it updated with previous assignments, skills, qualifications and education, Sailors can better position themselves for a billet they are interested in filling.



The Sailor Application Lifecycle Tracker (SALT) notifies Sailors who need to apply for billets, provides confirmation after a Sailor applies for a billet, displays the release phases of pending orders, and notifies a Sailor when they are selected for orders. If Sailors are not in the window to apply for orders, the SALT tracker will not be available.



“The entire process is at your fingertips,” said Master Chief Michelle Lang, Senior Enlisted Leader for Enlisted Assignments at CNRFC. “Sailors are able to market themselves for any billet they’re eligible to fill, and if they aren’t selected, the decision-making process is now accessible for all to see.”



During the Command Ranking Phase, Operational Support Officers and unit command leadership make comments and rank the Sailor’s applications for their billets. Sailors are now able to see these comments and if not selected, can use the tools in the ‘MyResume’ tab to fill any gaps in their record for the next application cycle. Additionally, Projected Rotation Date (PRD) modifications are now routed through Unit Command Leadership for their review prior to CNRFC action.



MyNavy Assignment also expands the detailing window and provides greater visibility by generating jobs that are closed during an application cycle. This allows Sailors to chart their career path, determine what skillsets are required for desired jobs and become competitive for those jobs in the future.



“This new tool has everything a Sailors needs to ensure they’re hitting their career milestone requirements, but also opens the aperture for new and exciting possibilities,” said Master Chief Eric Dusenbery, Senior Enlisted Leader for the MyNavy HR Reserve Transformation initiative at CNRFC. “I encourage every Sailor to take advantage of this application, build their resume and apply for jobs that will take them to the next level.”



MyNavy Assignment is accessible via the ‘Assignment’ link on MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil). Find the link on either the ‘Quick Links’ tab or the Assignment, Leave & Travel (ALT) Career & Life Event (CLE) section. A “What’s New For You” is also available through your Command Career Counselor to help familiarize yourself with the new features and capabilities.

