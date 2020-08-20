AMCOM G1 launches quick-glance job announcement site

In an effort to aid AMCOM employees searching for new career opportunities, G-1 has created a quick-glance listing of the current AMCOM job announcements (to include Canvass announcements) right on the G1 SharePoint site. This is in addition to the primary Federal job posting site, USAJobs.

“Based on feedback from the recent AMCOM Listening Sessions, we learned that AMCOM employees are seeking opportunities to progress professionally. In many cases, this means applying for a new position,” explained AMCOM’s Human Resources Director, Karen Bandera. “To help with this professional development effort, we are compiling job announcements and posting them on SharePoint for employees’ convenience.”

The listings includes current job vacancy announcements that are posted on USAJobs, as well as Canvasses, available jobs to which employees can laterally move.

“Our goal is to build the best team to support the AMCOM mission. We continue to work to build a professional and diverse workforce so that we can best support the AMCOM mission and, ultimately, our Soldiers,” Bandera said.

AMCOM employees can view the AMCOM Job Openings at https://amcom.aep.army.mil/G1/SitePages/EmployeeResources.aspx.

AMCOM’s job announcements are also posted on AMCOM’s LinkedIn site. In addition, Bandera will continue to send emails that list all the current job announcements for Redstone Arsenal.

“While we encourage employees to continue utilizing USAJobs as their primary job hunt search engine, we want to offer a new service to aid AMCOM employees in locating AMCOM job announcements and having the opportunity to apply,” Bandera said. “Our workforce is our strongest asset. AMCOM’s goal is to provide professional growth for employees. These job announcements and Canvasses are opportunities for them to serve in a new capacity on the AMCOM team.”

Each Canvass announcement will continue to be published via email distribution. Bandera recommends that AMCOM employees continue to search USAJobs daily for a full listing of competitive vacancy announcements.

