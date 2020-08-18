Navy Senior Chief inducted into the 2020 Class of the New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Courtesy Photo | 200818-N-ST310-001 PATCHOGUE, NY (Aug.18, 2020) Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kevin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200818-N-ST310-001 PATCHOGUE, NY (Aug.18, 2020) Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kevin Nolan, a Navy reservist attached to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Virginia Beach, Virginia and New York police officer with the Suffolk County Police Department, was inducted into the 2020 Class of the New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame, Aug. 18. The event was held at the Patchogue Fire Department, where Stephanie Nolan (front, right) accepted a proclamation on behalf of her husband from New York State Senator Monica R. Martinez (D-3rd District) (front, center). Kevin Nolan attended the event virtually. (U.S. Navy photo by Bruce Howard/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NEW YORK – Navy Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kevin Nolan, an East Islip, New York native, was inducted into the 2020 Class of the New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame by New York State Senator Monica R. Martinez (D-3rd District), Aug. 18.



The ceremony was conducted virtually from the Patchogue Fire Department in Patchogue, New York with Nolan’s wife, Stephanie, in attendance to accept the award on his behalf.



Nolan, a Navy reservist who is attached to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Virginia Beach, Virginia, also devotes his time as a police officer with the Suffolk County Police Department in the Long Island, New York area. As a police officer, he was selected for the 1st Precinct’s Gang Unit due to both his military experience and his proactive police work in the North Amityville area.



“This is a wonderful honor for me and my family. It’s also an opportunity to inspire future leaders of this great nation,” Nolan said about being selected as one of this year’s honorees. “Sailors should not follow you because they have to … they should follow you because they were inspired to. I believe a true leader inspires and is inspired by the Sailors he or she leads.”



Nolan’s Navy rating of boatswain’s mate, often addressed simply as “Boats,” is one of the oldest ratings in the U.S. Navy and its origins can be traced back to the 1775 Continental Navy and the Revolutionary War. In addition to his recent nomination, his military service awards have included: the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two times), the Armed Forces Reserve Medals “M” - two devices (three times), Navy Battle “E” Ribbons (five times), Global War on Terrorism Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbons (three times), among others.



“The sacrifices that Kevin and his family have made for us, while he is serving our country, are greatly appreciated,” Martinez said. “I was honored to be able to make today a special moment for Kevin and his wife, even though they could not be together, giving them the chance to see each other and celebrate this award together.”



For more than a decade, the New York State Senate has proudly honored remarkable veterans from around the state who have distinguished themselves in both their military and civilian life. Service members recognized by the Hall of Fame dedicate their lives to the highest cause. Their bravery and the courage of their convictions has helped to shape and sustain our country, one of diverse beauty and unwavering strength.



“Kevin’s career as a decorated police officer and as a senior chief boatswain’s mate in the U.S. Navy Reserve epitomizes what service to our nation is all about,” Steven A. Castleton, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, New York (South) said in support of Nolan’s achievements. “I am honored to stand here with his family.”



Many of the honorees contribute extensively to their local New York communities. They are not only veterans, but also community organizers, teachers, small business owners, police oﬀicers, firefighters, emergency personnel and other first-responders. Collectively, public service is said to be their life calling.



In addition to the honorees, family members, friends and supporters are often recognized for their dedicated support, noting their lives intertwine with the lives of our veterans in many ways and their support is equally deserving.