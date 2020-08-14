Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA Port Dawgs awarded AFAM for aiding ARNG during D.C. protests

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Eight Airmen assigned to the 89th Aerial Port Squadron were recognized for their role in Operation Task Force PROTECT during a medal presentation ceremony in the 89th APS Warehouse at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020.

    Operation Task Force PROTECT was the mobilization of approximately 7,000 U.S. Army National Guardsmen who staged out of Andrews to protect Washington D.C. during the spring protests.

    The Port Dawgs distinguished themselves during Task Force PROTECT by ensuring the safe air transportation of approximately 2,700 Army National Guardsmen, supporting 35 special assignment contingency airlift missions and directly aiding the quick deployment of 12 State National Brigade teams to the District of Columbia June 8 -11, with short notice.

    For their actions, these Airmen were presented the Air Force Achievement Award, which is awarded to Air Force personnel for outstanding achievement or meritorious service rendered on behalf of the Air Force.

    Col. Marcus Cooley, 89th Airlift Support Group commander, presented the achievement medals to the Airmen during the ceremony for their outstanding service.

    89th APS Medal Recipients:
    Tech. Sgt. Anthony Bensken
    Staff Sgt. Victor Covarrubias-Ruiz
    Staff Sgt. Brandon Inhat
    Senior Airman Joshua Platt
    Senior Airman Corey Schwartz
    Senior Airman Brady Lisowski
    Senior Airman John Cunningham
    Amn. Jacob Basenspiler

