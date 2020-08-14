JBA Port Dawgs awarded AFAM for aiding ARNG during D.C. protests

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin | Airmen assigned to 89th Aerial Port Squadron received Air Force Achievement Medals for...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin | Airmen assigned to 89th Aerial Port Squadron received Air Force Achievement Medals for their roles in Operation Task Force PROTECT during a medal presentation ceremony in the 89th APS Warehouse at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020. Operation Task Force PROTECT was the mobilization of approximately 7,000 U.S. Army National Guardsmen who staged out of Andrews to protect Washington D.C. during the spring protests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. medal Kentavist P. Brackin) see less | View Image Page

Eight Airmen assigned to the 89th Aerial Port Squadron were recognized for their role in Operation Task Force PROTECT during a medal presentation ceremony in the 89th APS Warehouse at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 14, 2020.



Operation Task Force PROTECT was the mobilization of approximately 7,000 U.S. Army National Guardsmen who staged out of Andrews to protect Washington D.C. during the spring protests.



The Port Dawgs distinguished themselves during Task Force PROTECT by ensuring the safe air transportation of approximately 2,700 Army National Guardsmen, supporting 35 special assignment contingency airlift missions and directly aiding the quick deployment of 12 State National Brigade teams to the District of Columbia June 8 -11, with short notice.



For their actions, these Airmen were presented the Air Force Achievement Award, which is awarded to Air Force personnel for outstanding achievement or meritorious service rendered on behalf of the Air Force.



Col. Marcus Cooley, 89th Airlift Support Group commander, presented the achievement medals to the Airmen during the ceremony for their outstanding service.



89th APS Medal Recipients:

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Bensken

Staff Sgt. Victor Covarrubias-Ruiz

Staff Sgt. Brandon Inhat

Senior Airman Joshua Platt

Senior Airman Corey Schwartz

Senior Airman Brady Lisowski

Senior Airman John Cunningham

Amn. Jacob Basenspiler