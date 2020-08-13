Knoxville, Tenn. native serves aboard USS Shiloh

EAST CHINA SEA (NNS) – A Knoxville native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Shiloh.



Petty Officer Second Class Matthew Pugliese is a Gunner’s Mate aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser operating out of Yokosuka, Japan.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



Gunner’s Mate are specialists with the ship weaponry. They maintain, train and operate various weapons around the ship such as .50-caliber machine guns, Mark 38 25mm machine gun, Mark 54 torpedoes.



“Having the opportunity to work with all my fellow Sailors on board is truly special,” said Pugliese. “I had experiences that will change my life forever.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“I always want to do my best for everyone.” Said Pugliese. “Having the experience, I do now makes it easy for me to help out the newer guys coming on board.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“We routinely come out here and sail in international waters.” Said Pugliese. “We become the best at our craft because of the practice and training we put in out here.”



A Navy cruiser is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, and small arms.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Shiloh is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



For more information on USS Shiloh and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTF70.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 21:17 Story ID: 376289 Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Knoxville, Tenn. native serves aboard USS Shiloh, by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.