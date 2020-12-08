NAVFAC Hawaii Awards $33 Million Contract for Magazine Construction

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii awarded a $33,491,868 million firm-fixed-price contract for construction of magazines at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Aug. 10, to Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii.



“This is important project to correct decades-long deficiencies at JBPHH West Loch Annex,” said Capt. Randall Harmeyer, Public Works Officer, JBPHH. “It is Phase 1 of a multi-phased program to construct new magazines to support Naval Munitions Command’s Global Requirements Based Load Plans by providing safe, adequate, and efficient munitions storage critical to future Department of Defense mission operations in the Pacific.”



The work to be performed provides for constructing four standard earth covered Type D Box Magazines without loading platforms, each equipped with electronically operated doors at ground level, lightning protection system, and grounding system. Paving and site improvements include concrete magazine apron and site demolition. Electrical utilities include primary and secondary electrical distribution systems and transformers.



This project is expected to be completed by September 2022.



The contract was competitively procured via the Beta.SAM.GOV Contract Opportunities website with four proposals received.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 Story ID: 376284