56th CES works ahead of schedule, garners $1.4 miliion in funding toward Luke's infrastructure

The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, Operations Element garnered a $1.4 million bonus toward Luke AFB infrastructure with 100 percent of Luke facilities and assets in inventory three months ahead of schedule.



Despite the hardship brought on by Coronavirus Disease 2019, the 56th CES were one of two bases across Air Education Training Command (11 total installations) able to accomplish the Installation Mission Support Center incentives, providing additional funding toward Luke AFB infrastructure.



“The IMSC incentivizes operations engineering to inventory 90 percent of our assets on Luke to earn a ten percent bonus on our budget,” said Capt. Cody Beemer, 56th CES, operations element chief. “We hit 100 percent three months ahead of schedule.”



The 56th CES builds, maintains and protects the future of airpower. They accomplish this mission through ensuring a safe work environment for approximately 7,000 people living and working on Luke.



“We had to keep working shifts to make sure we could continue working towards that incentive funding,” said 2nd Lt. Benjamin Rieben, 56th CES, operations element requirements and optimization officer in charge. “That's how we were able to actually get 100 percent inventory several months ahead of schedule to secure that funding for infrastructure.”



According to Rieben, using current data analytics on infrastructure is key when it comes to decision making for the future distribution of funding of any assets or facilities on base.



“When it comes to Luke, you have to keep in mind that the average age of our buildings are 35 years old,” said Rieben. “We have to be smart with how we invest; and that’s where data analysis really comes into play. We really have to be thinking in the long term when it comes to our infrastructure.”



The Operations Element acquires data to provide support for facility construction and base utilities such as water, electric and internet. Various CE agencies such as plumbing, electrical, and structural maintenance collect data during routine maintenance and provide their findings to the Operations Element.



CES Airmen continue to perform building assessments and acquire current analytics, even as COVID-19 continues to change the way agencies perform daily operations and maintenance.



“We collect and use data to determine where we can most effectively invest our money on Luke’s infrastructure,” said Beemer “That way everyone around base can get the mission done, not only today, but also 25 years in the future.”



The 56th CES Operations Element has consistently achieved the IMSC’s incentives, and are anticipating a similar bonus for the 2021 fiscal year.



Beemer and Rieben both stress the importance of sustaining a safe and enduring infrastructure so that Luke AFB can continue its mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.



“We can't stop producing fighter pilots,” said Beemer. “If we put a break in that chain of training, then we don’t have fighter pilots five years down the road. Being able to continue our operation is essential to accomplishing the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 19:29 Story ID: 376279 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th CES works ahead of schedule, garners $1.4 miliion in funding toward Luke's infrastructure, by A1C Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.