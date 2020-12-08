USUHS Interns Train on FLS Units

SAN DIEGO – Third-year Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) interns assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) trained on fundamentals of laparoscopic surgery (FLS) simulation units in the hospital’s Bio-Skills and Simulation Center Aug. 12.
Four ensigns and one Army second lieutenant, led by Capt. Gordon Wisbach, NMCSD’s surgical director for the Bio-Skills and Simulation Center, task-trained on FLS simulation units outfitted with telementoring capabilities.
“This kind of training is not normally part of [the interns’] curriculum,” said Wisbach. “We’re building towards their ability, and robotics, as a surgical platform, is an ideal way for telementoring.”
Laparoscopic surgery, a minimally-invasive approach to surgical treatment, is a pillar of robotic surgery.
“Laparoscopic surgery, being minimally-invasive, is a skill that surgeons pride themselves in,” said Wisbach. “Students can appreciate the dexterity required of [laparoscopic] surgeons.”
The interns task-trained on the FLS simulation units by completing peg transfers and knot tying.
“NMCSD’s existing telemedicine department, which has been built with cooperation of the Department of Defense and the Military Health System, will be a major hub for telemedicine,” said Wisbach. “Brooke Army Medical Center [in San Antonio] and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [in Bethesda, Md.] are the other military medical centers that are putting together virtual medical operating centers.”
Future training and educational sessions are scheduled at NMCSD to continue robotic surgery education and improve telemedicine techniques.
NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
