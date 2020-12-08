USUHS Interns Train on FLS Units

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg | 200812-N-DA693-1038 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 12, 2020) Capt. Gordon Wisbach, Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg | 200812-N-DA693-1038 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 12, 2020) Capt. Gordon Wisbach, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) surgical director for the bio-skills training and simulation center, instructs Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) interns assigned to NMCSD via a telementoring system on a fundamentals of laparoscopic surgery simulation unit task trainer in the hospital’s Bio-Skills Laboratory and Simulation Center Aug. 12. NMCSD’s fully-accredited Simulation Center hosted the interns as they continue their laparoscopic training with telementoring systems. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Third-year Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) interns assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) trained on fundamentals of laparoscopic surgery (FLS) simulation units in the hospital’s Bio-Skills and Simulation Center Aug. 12.

Four ensigns and one Army second lieutenant, led by Capt. Gordon Wisbach, NMCSD’s surgical director for the Bio-Skills and Simulation Center, task-trained on FLS simulation units outfitted with telementoring capabilities.

“This kind of training is not normally part of [the interns’] curriculum,” said Wisbach. “We’re building towards their ability, and robotics, as a surgical platform, is an ideal way for telementoring.”

Laparoscopic surgery, a minimally-invasive approach to surgical treatment, is a pillar of robotic surgery.

“Laparoscopic surgery, being minimally-invasive, is a skill that surgeons pride themselves in,” said Wisbach. “Students can appreciate the dexterity required of [laparoscopic] surgeons.”

The interns task-trained on the FLS simulation units by completing peg transfers and knot tying.

“NMCSD’s existing telemedicine department, which has been built with cooperation of the Department of Defense and the Military Health System, will be a major hub for telemedicine,” said Wisbach. “Brooke Army Medical Center [in San Antonio] and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [in Bethesda, Md.] are the other military medical centers that are putting together virtual medical operating centers.”

Future training and educational sessions are scheduled at NMCSD to continue robotic surgery education and improve telemedicine techniques.

NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

Visit navy.mil/local/sd/ or facebook.com/NMCSD for more information.