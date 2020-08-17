Camp Lemonnier Sailors Frocked

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, held a frocking ceremony for 11 forward deployed Sailors, August 17, 2020.



Advancing in rank were:

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jorge B. Balda

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Savannah M. Barnosky

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jazmin A. Garcia Rodriguez

Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Naacier K. Jorgan

Yeoman 1st Class Kevin I. Morgan

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael P. Moynihan

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Logans T. Mucial

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Brian Real

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jennifer A. Rendon

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine M. Shaw

Yeoman 3rd Class Rayshaun L. Smith

Logistics Specialist 1st Class Robert Stevens

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Arva E. Wilburn



Logistics Specialist 1st Class Robert Stevens and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael P. Moynihan were frocked at undisclosed locations.



The traditional ceremony came following an announcement of Navy Select Reserves advancements on August 14, 2020. For some this news came as a surprise.



“I was excited and I was shocked,” said Wilburn. “This is a major experience for me.”



The frocking allows Sailors to wear the insignia of the higher rank and receive the courtesies of that grade even though they won’t receive their pay raise until officially promoted. One advanced Sailor describes the benefits that come with assuming the role of the higher rank.



“Wearing the second class rank means having more opportunities to express leadership skills,” said Garcia Rodriguez.



Camp Lemonnier Commanding Officer Capt. Kyle Schuman said celebrating Sailors’ success is one of the highlights of his time here.



“This is the best thing we do, recognizing our Sailors and helping them advance in their Navy careers,” said Schuman. “We are here to help you get ahead.”



For many, preparation for the exam and excelling in the workplace required putting in hours of work and the support of their family, leadership and mentors. Camp Lemonnier Command Master Chief Bruce A. Forester made note of the families’ contributions to their success.



“A hardy congratulations to the Sailors for this accomplishment,” said Forrester. “Besides being a testimony for each of the petty officers, it is also an accomplishment to their families.”



As early as 1802, Navy regulations have record of the frocking tradition, according to the Naval Historical Center Website.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational instillation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

