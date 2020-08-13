NAVFAC Pacific Awards $48.5 Million Guam Base Operating Support Services Contract

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $48.5 million cost-plus-award-fee contract Aug. 12 to DZSP 21, LLC of Marlton, New Jersey, for base operating support (BOS) services at Joint Region Marianas.



"The award of the next BOS contract is a remarkable milestone for the Department of Defense here on Guam,” said NAVFAC Marianas Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Liberatore. “The BOS contractor is an integral partner for facility maintenance and operational support across Joint Region Marianas' installations. This contract will allow the U.S. military to maintain our forward presence in this key strategic location and enhance our ability to deter aggression, maintain stability, and ensure free and open access to common domains for the U.S. and its Allies and Partners. I am looking forward to continuing our partnership with DZSP 21 LLC.”



The work to be performed provides for facility and BOS for the following services: management and administration, port operations, facilities management, facilities investment, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, steam, water and demineralized water and base support vehicles and equipment.



Work will be performed at various locations on the island of Guam, with an expected completion date of April 2028.



“I would like to thank the dedicated team of professionals from NAVFAC Pacific and NAVFAC Marianas, who worked so hard to make this contract award a reality,” said Liberatore.

