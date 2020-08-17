Brook Park, Ohio native serves on board USS Antietam

SOUTH CHINA SEA — A Brook Park native and 2012 Midpark High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Antietam.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Abbenhaus is an Information Systems Technician aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Antietam is one of three cruisers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 450 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



An Information Systems Technician is responsible for the ship’s network system administration, off-ship communications and cyber security.



“You have to be versatile to be a successful IT in the Navy,” said Abbenhaus. “The comms and networking sides of the house are completely different beasts.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“Forward-deployed life is strenuous but extremely rewarding,” said Abbenhaus. “We really have to know our jobs out here at the tip of the spear.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“Living in Japan is an experience I’m glad I get to have,” said Abbenhaus. “The culture is amazing and the people here are friendly and helpful.”



Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform primarily in a Battle Force role. These ships are multi-mission Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups.



USS Antietam is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



For more information on USS Antietam and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTF70.



