Leavenworth, Kan., native serves on board USS Antietam

SOUTH CHINA SEA — A Leavenworth native and 2018 United States Naval Academy graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Antietam.



Lt. j.g. David Christie serves as the gunnery officer aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam operating out of Yokosuka, Japan.

Antietam is one of three cruisers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 450 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



Antietam’s gunnery officer is in charge of the ship’s combat gunnery (CG) division, who manage the ship’s small and large caliber guns, ranging from the M9 pistol to the Mark 45 5-inch gun.



“I plan and execute gunnery exercises, anything from just my ship to multi-ship, multi-national exercises,” said Christie. “I grew up around firearms, so for me a lot of the equipment makes sense and there’s always something new to learn about it.”



Christie also serves as one of the ship’s search and rescue (SAR) swimmers.



“I’ve been a SAR swimmer for about a year and a half,” said Christie. “It’s a really awesome opportunity to use my past experience as a competitive swimmer and put them to practice and beneficial use on the ship.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“Japan is busy. 7th Fleet is busy,” said Christie. “We’re at the tip of the spear and we have to be ready at all times for when we’re called upon.



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“Living in Japan is awesome,” said Christie. “The people are wonderful, the food is amazing, the culture is unique and to be able to be a part of it is both an exceptional opportunity and an honor.”



Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform primarily in a Battle Force role. These ships are multi-mission Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups.



USS Antietam is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



For more information on USS Antietam and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTF70.



First name: David

Last name: Christie

Rank: Lieutenant Junior Grade

Job Description: Gunnery officer. Responsible for large and small-caliber weapons on board a guided-missile cruiser.

Number of years in the Navy: 2

Command: USS Antietam (CG 54)

Current Location: East China Sea

Command Public Affairs Officer: Lt. Mark Langford, PAO

PAO Email: mark.langford@cvn76.navy.mil

Hometown: Leavenworth

State: Kansas

Hometown Zip Code: 66048

College: United States Naval Academy

Class: 2018

Major: BS in Nuclear Engineering

