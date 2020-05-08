433rd Airlift Wing welcomes Dover aircraft during Tropical Storm Isaias

The first of six C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware arrived here Aug. 3, 2020, to take safety precautions as Tropical Storm Isaias threatened to hit the Eastern coast.



Upon receiving word that the Dover aircraft would be inbound, the 433rd Airlift Wing’s Aircraft Maintenance Squadron got ready to support the request and went to work, making room for the incoming aircraft.



“The rapid response and collaborative effort saved the Air Force millions of dollars in potential damage,” said Chief Master Sgt. Timothy E. Kilford, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flight chief.



“In order to keep the aircraft in good operating condition and safe from hurricane Isaias potentially damaging them, we moved to a C-5 capable base,’ said 1st Lt. Christopher Mahoney, 436th Airlift Wing, copilot, Dover Air Force Base, “If we were to need any maintenance support, they’re (433rd AW) used to working C-5Ms here, so it makes it a convenient location to include plenty of ramp space.”



“Upon arriving here, everyone has been very helpful, has bent over backward to help, and assist us, and we’re really grateful for that,” said Master Sgt. George Oakley, 436th AW, production superintendent.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US