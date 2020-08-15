USS Pinckney Arrives in Manta

MANTA, ECUADOR- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) completed a port visit in Manta, Ecuador for fuel, August 15-16.

This marks the first time that a U.S. Navy warship has visited Ecuador since 2011.. The visit serves to highlight the strengthened relationship between the U.S. and Ecuador in promoting regional peace and stability.

“Pinckney’s presence here sends a message to our regional allies and partners that the U.S. Navy and Ecuador are ready to operate,” said Cmdr. Andrew Roy, commanding officer, USS Pinckney “We are very grateful to have enjoyed a successful port visit in Manta—we were met with hospitality and efficiency and look forward to enjoying future port visits in Ecuador.”

In June, the he USS Halsey (DDG 97) conducted operations with the Ecuadorian Navy to include a passing exercise (PASSEX) and Later this year Ecuador will host UNITAS LXI, the longest-running, multi-national maritime exercise in the world.

USS Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of responsibility to conduct enhanced counter drug operations missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



