PEARL HARBOR – The 2020 RIMPAC opening remarks originally scheduled for 11 a.m. (HST) have been rescheduled to approximately 3 p.m. (HST). We apologize for any inconvenience.



The recorded announcement will be published on Aug. 17 at approximately 3 p.m. (HST) at: https://www.facebook.com/RimofthePacific, https://www.facebook.com/USPacificFleet, and https://dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC.



For more information on RIMPAC visit:



https://www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac/



https://www.facebook.com/RimofthePacific



https://twitter.com/RimofthePacific



https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC



Instagram: rimofthepacific







-- USN –

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:00 Story ID: 376176 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet to Announce Start of RIMPAC 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.