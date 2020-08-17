Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commander, U.S. Third Fleet to Announce Start of RIMPAC 2020

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    PEARL HARBOR – The 2020 RIMPAC opening remarks originally scheduled for 11 a.m. (HST) have been rescheduled to approximately 3 p.m. (HST). We apologize for any inconvenience.

    The recorded announcement will be published on Aug. 17 at approximately 3 p.m. (HST) at: https://www.facebook.com/RimofthePacific, https://www.facebook.com/USPacificFleet, and https://dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC.

    For more information on RIMPAC visit:

    https://www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac/

    https://www.facebook.com/RimofthePacific

    https://twitter.com/RimofthePacific

    https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/RIMPAC

    Instagram: rimofthepacific



    -- USN –

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.17.2020 15:00
    Story ID: 376176
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet to Announce Start of RIMPAC 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    PACFLT
    INDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT