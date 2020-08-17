Recruit Training Command Begins Recruit Restriction of Movement at Fort McCoy

Beginning August 21, U.S. Navy recruits will spend 14-days in a restriction of movement (ROM) status at Fort McCoy, a U.S. Army training center in western Wisconsin, before being transported to Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois, to begin training.

In July, RTC increased shipping to over 1,200 recruits per week. To accommodate the increased volume of recruits, ROM initially took place at multiple Gurnee, Illinois, area hotels. Moving ROM to Fort McCoy ensures long-term safety and security of recruits, consolidating support staff in one location, and ensures RTC’s perpetual effort to be good stewards of government funds while continuing to execute the essential task of training the Navy’s newest Sailors. RTC continues to protect the welfare of its recruits and staff and continues to work with medical experts to ensure it can train while responding to and preventing transmission of the coronavirus.

Recruits executing ROM at Fort McCoy will have similar living quarters as those available at RTC. Recruits will be provided Navy study materials during their ROM and are able to bring reading material with them to Fort McCoy in the way of books. They may also bring one small electronic gaming device, as long as it is not Wi-Fi or cellular enabled, and must not have a camera.

Recruits at Fort McCoy will have access to medical personnel. While recruits may call home shortly after arrival, they will not have access to cell phones for the duration of their training at RTC. Any recruit with a change to their medical or training status is allowed to contact their loved ones. A lack of contact from a recruit indicates they remain in a normal training status.

Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at RTC and begin their Navy careers.

For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc

