San Jose, Calif. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

PHILIPINE SEA — A San Jose, Calif. native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta.



Chief Petty Officer Glenn Natividad is a Personnel Specialists aboard the deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of San Diego.



Approximately 300 men and women serve the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines, operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system, to driving the ship.



Personnel Specialists (PS) maintain financial and service records of military personnel; provide customer service to active and reserve members, retirees and dependents; prepare military personnel and pay transaction documents utilizing current Automatic Data Processing (ADP) systems; process and review for accuracy documents affecting military pay entitlements and deductions and perform related computations.



“Being a Personnel Specialist is very rewarding,” said Natividad. “We are responsible in ensuring that each Sailor receives the correct pay, entitlements, and that their dependents at home are taken care of. This puts our Sailors at ease so they can focus on the mission.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage, and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission, and earn high praise from their leaders.



“While deployed we still lose and gain personnel, said Natividad. “Coordinating with various transportation offices in order to get Sailors where they need to be while staying on station can be challenging.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently, or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, surface to air, surface to surface, and land attack missiles, as well as torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



“It is important to maintain a forward presence to answer the call at a moment’s notice to protect America’s and our allies’ interest,” said Natividad.”



Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



