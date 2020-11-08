Rome, N.Y. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

PHILIPINE SEA — A Rome, N.Y. native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta.



Petty Officer Second Class Robert Rice is a Gunner’s Mate aboard the deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of San Diego.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly.. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines, operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system, to driving the ship.



Gunner's Mates (GM) operate, perform, and coordinate organizational and intermediate maintenance on guided missile launching systems, missile launching groups, guns, gun mounts, small arms, torpedoes, and associated handling equipment.



“As a Gunner’s Mate I love working with multiple weapon systems and training Sailors in ship defense and teaching weapons safety and familiarization,” said Rice.



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage, and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission, and earn high praise from their leaders.



“Being deployed gives us the opportunity to become technical experts and gain knowledge on new watch stations and weapon systems,” said Rice. “During our time at sea I’ve enjoyed learning more about our Mark 45 (mod 4) 5 in.-gun.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently, or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, surface to air, surface to surface, and land attack missiles, as well as torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



“Our deployments ensures our country and other countries can navigate international waters safely,” said Rice.



Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 06:48 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA