Circle Pines, Minn. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

PHILIPPINE SEA — A Circle Pines, Minn. native and 2018 Centennial High School graduate serves in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).



Jack S. O’Leary is a Cryptologist Technician (Technical) aboard the deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of San Diego.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly.. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines, operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system, to driving the ship.



Cryptologist Technicians (Technical) (CTT) like O’Leary conduct Electronic Warfare (EW) in support of Rafael Peralta’s various missions; operate and maintain electronic sensors and computer systems; collect, analyze, exploit, and disseminate Electronic Intelligence (ELINT); provide Indications and Warning (I&W), and conduct Information Operations (IO), and Anti-Ship Missile Defense (ASMD).



“The work I do evolves defending the ship through anti-missile defense,” said O’Leary. “That can’t be done in the civilian world. It gives me a sense of pride and place, like I belong here, and those that I work with are like a second family to me.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage, and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission, and earn high praise from their leaders.



“Working with other countries is my favorite part of deployment,” said O’Leary. “For example working with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) helps me understand where we are compared to the rest of the world and the sense of camaraderie between our Navy and the Japanese Navy is astounding to me.”



A navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently, or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, surface to air, surface to surface, and land attack missiles, as well as torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



“The defense of our allies speaks volumes and is paramount, to the defense of all free countries,” said O’Leary.



Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



