    Photo Essay: 228th CSH Soldiers receive equipment issue at Fort McCoy CIF

    Courtesy Photo | Several 228th Combat Support Hospital Soldiers receive equipment July 30, 2020, at the...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Essay by Thomas Lovgren
    Fort McCoy Central Issue Facility

    Several 228th Combat Support Hospital Soldiers receive equipment July 30, 2020, at the Central Issue Facility (CIF) at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Operating out of a 62,548-square-foot facility in building 780, CIF personnel have plenty of space to store equipment and support customers.

    Since 2011, the Fort McCoy CIF has been issuing Reserve Soldiers their entire Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment needs.

    The CIF is part of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center.

    The 228th personnel were getting equipment prior to training at the installation.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

