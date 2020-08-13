Trust in the host nation medical facility

The following article was originally written and published in German in the Mittelbayerische Zeitung; no attribution provided. The article has been translated in English and modified by the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Public Affairs Office.
AMBERG, Germany – Clinic commanders from U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr and Vilseck, along with their key staff members, recently visited St. Marien Klinikum – a medical facility where approximately 1,000 American patients are seen and treated every year.
Lt. Col. Avery J. Carney, USAHC Grafenwoehr commander, and Lt. Col. Sarah Eccleston, USAHC Vilseck commander, gained knowledge and insight to the processes in place of the various departments within St. Marien Klinikum during their visit. Both commanders toured the central emergency room, to include the helipad, the Institute for Radiology, Pediatrics, the Clinics for Trauma Surgery, Neurosurgery, Radiation therapy and Gynecology.
During the tour of the delivery room, Carney had the opportunity to talk to a new mother, who is also an American.
“With the Amberg Clinic, we have a trustworthy partner by our side, as our past experience shows us,” said Carney. “We want to keep that."
Both board member Manfred Wendl and medical director Dr. Harald Hollnberger expressed how important the close cooperation with their American counterpart is to St. Marien Klinikum.
"The close cooperation is of great importance to us, which is also shown by the number of around 1,000 American patients who are treated in the clinic every year, 265 of which were deliveries."
To learn more about the people and facilities of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDAC Bavaria) and the clinics they support in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr, Hohenfels, Stuttgart and Vilseck visit the MEDDAC Bavaria website at rhce.amedd.army.mil/bavaria.
