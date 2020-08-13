Trust in the host nation medical facility

Photo By Alain M. Polynice | Clinic commanders from U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr and Vilseck, Lt. Col. Avery...... read more read more Photo By Alain M. Polynice | Clinic commanders from U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr and Vilseck, Lt. Col. Avery J. Carney (from top, fourth from the right) and Lt. Col. Sarah Eccleston (second from the left), along with their key staff members, recently visited Klinikums in Amberg and Weiden as part of their host nation key leader engagement, July 28, 2020. Clinic staff visits help strengthen and expand the partnership between the military treatment facilities and host nation medical facilities while also ensuring military readiness. (Photo by St. Marien Klinikum) see less | View Image Page

The following article was originally written and published in German in the Mittelbayerische Zeitung; no attribution provided. The article has been translated in English and modified by the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Public Affairs Office.



AMBERG, Germany – Clinic commanders from U.S. Army Health Clinic Grafenwoehr and Vilseck, along with their key staff members, recently visited St. Marien Klinikum – a medical facility where approximately 1,000 American patients are seen and treated every year.



Lt. Col. Avery J. Carney, USAHC Grafenwoehr commander, and Lt. Col. Sarah Eccleston, USAHC Vilseck commander, gained knowledge and insight to the processes in place of the various departments within St. Marien Klinikum during their visit. Both commanders toured the central emergency room, to include the helipad, the Institute for Radiology, Pediatrics, the Clinics for Trauma Surgery, Neurosurgery, Radiation therapy and Gynecology.



During the tour of the delivery room, Carney had the opportunity to talk to a new mother, who is also an American.



“With the Amberg Clinic, we have a trustworthy partner by our side, as our past experience shows us,” said Carney. “We want to keep that."



Both board member Manfred Wendl and medical director Dr. Harald Hollnberger expressed how important the close cooperation with their American counterpart is to St. Marien Klinikum.



"The close cooperation is of great importance to us, which is also shown by the number of around 1,000 American patients who are treated in the clinic every year, 265 of which were deliveries."



