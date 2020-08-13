Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Post library offers alternatives for patrons during COVID

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Story by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Many activities around the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield communities have been restricted due to COVID-19 preventive measures, to include the George P. Hays Library on Fort Stewart.
    The library closed its facility to the public in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but library technicians continue to provide patrons with a variety of services.
    Among those services are summer reading programs that maintain literacy skills in youth aged community members.
    “Children who don't read over the summer tend to slip back on their read¬ing skills, so they start their new school year almost at a disadvantage,” said Jacqueline Chappell, George P. Hays Library director. “That's one big thing about having a summer reading pro¬gram is keeping kids engaged, reading and keeping their skill level up.”
    The library’s summer reading pro¬gram rewards a prize to top readers in each of four age categories. Since local school districts have delayed the opening of schools, Chappell has extended the summer reading program to Aug. 31, to give participants more time to be able to log their time and earn prizes.
    Rather than the traditional method of going to the library to find a book, readers can access the library’s online catalog for a specific title, then call to place an order. Library staff pull the book and call back when the order is ready to be picked up.
    The library parking lot now has designated spots for curbside service. Library staff wearing face mask and gloves assist patrons at their vehicles.
    Another option is to call the library for a surprise bag.
    “Just call up and say, ‘I’ve got two kids, one is 5 and one is 10; they like dinosaurs’, or just give us an idea of a topic, “ said Celine Matthews, a library technician. “Our staff will go and pull relevant items and put a bag together to be picked up.”
    In addition to books, patrons can also check out video games and movies. Army library account holders have access to more than 40 databases for research on car repair to ancestry, from children’s books to academics.
    To discover all that the library has to offer, visit StewartHunter.ArmyMWR.com, and follow George P. Hays Library at Fort Stewart on Facebook.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 09:58
    Story ID: 375888
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post library offers alternatives for patrons during COVID, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Morale
    Fort Stewart
    Library
    IMCOM
    Marne
    Family
    Welfare and Recreation
    MWR
    education
    AMC
    3rd ID
    ARMY
    summer reading
    Army Family
    Rocky
    Rock of the Marne
    Dogface Soldier
    George P. Hays Library
    Hays Library
    Library curbside orders
    Fort Stewart MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT