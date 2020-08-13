FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Department of the Army has eliminated the use of DA photos from selection processes to include initial accession into service, assignments (including command and other key billets), military and civilian education and training, promotion to higher grades.



This decision was made as a commitment to ensure the promotion process remains consistent with the Army Values, the Army People Strategy and Talent Management initiatives. These changes are focused on promoting equity and impartiality throughout the Army’s selection processes.



The U.S. Army Reserve is also committed to diversity of leadership and continues to focus on implementing policies and procedures to improve our ability to build adaptive and cohesive teams.

Beginning Aug. 1, 2020, the DA Photos will be removed from U.S. Army Reserve promotion and selection boards to enhance the future promotion potential of all future Army Reserve leaders.



This change specifically includes, but is not limited to, promotion boards, command boards and position vacancy boards. Additionally, this initiative redacts data that identifies a Soldier’s race, ethnicity and gender from the record brief as part of the board file. Army Reserve policy is forthcoming.



For more information, please refer to MILPER Messages 20-209. The point of contact for this action is COL Antionette (Toni) Rainey, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, 703-806-7486, antionette.n.rainey.mil@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 09:53 Story ID: 375887 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army removes DA Photo requirement for selection boards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.