Desert Rogues welcome noncommissioned officers

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were formally welcomed into the corps of noncommissioned officers during an induction ceremony Aug. 5 on Fort Stewart.

The ceremony is a time-honored tradition for Soldiers who earn NCO chevrons.

“Becoming a noncommissioned officer is a rite of passage that dates back 245 years,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Hall, senior enlisted leader of 1st Bn., 64th Armored Regt. “The induction of our newest sergeants instills a sense of pride and confidence while engraining their duties and responsibilities deep within them.”

During the ceremony, the attendees hon¬ored their fallen comrades who preceded the inductees, then the inductees were intro¬duced to the responsibilities of each level of enlisted leadership.

Staff Sgt Joseph Moore, guest speaker and former member of 1-64 AR, shared his expe¬rience as an NCO, the importance of the ceremony and what the inductees should expect as leaders.

“Soldiers will be looking to you for guid¬ance, answers and mentorship,” Moore said.

The 53 inductees finished their passage into the corps of NCOs by passing under the NCO arch way and stated the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer.

Sergeants Connor Heim and Andres Loor, inductees assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-64 AR, were proud to be a part of the tradition, and optimistic about becoming leaders in their company.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to work with Soldiers, and train them to take our place one day,” Heim said.

“I now have the responsibility to train Soldiers to the highest level of readiness at the lowest level of leadership,” Loor said.

Heim and Loor advised other Soldiers who are working towards being NCOs that good communication, trust, confidence and attention to detail are critical attributes to learn.

“I am truly proud of Rogue Nation’s new¬est sergeants and the impact they will have within the future of our Army and our Nation,” Hall said.

