30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

U.S. Soldier, Capt. Charles Mack, a reaction force commander from the 1-150th Cavalry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, leads his Soldiers in an emergency deployment readiness exercise (EDRE) while deployed in the Central Command area of responsibility for Operation Spartan Shield, Aug. 8, 2020. The 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team executed three separate EDRE’s in unison with units from the 1-150th Cavalry Regiment and 4-118th Infantry Regiment, using air and ground assets to maintain readiness and lethality.



“It’s important to train as we fight,” said Mack. “There are factors you didn’t take into consideration and use for planning purposes.” This training allows the force to refine their battle drills and optimizes planning for future emergency deployment missions in the Middle East, if called to respond.

