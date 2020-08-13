Command of Caltrap transfers from Jurney to Bierman

OKINAWA, Japan – Major General William M. Jurney transitioned command of 3d Marine Division to Major General James W. Bierman Aug. 13, 2020 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan.

Jurney has served as the commanding general of 3d Marine Division since July 2018 and will be assuming the duties as the Commanding General of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in September 2020 at Twentynine Palms, California.

Reflecting on his past two years, Jurney shared a message: “I just want to say thank you to all across the Caltrap Division. It has been an absolute honor to serve alongside such dedicated professionals. You have remained forward deployed and forward employed strengthening our relationships in the region, advancing our future operational capabilities and ready to step-up in time of crisis. I’m proud of each and every one of you. Keep leading and keep making a difference, as I know you will.”

Under Jurney’s leadership, the Division emphasized discipline, trust and proficiency while continuously improving operational readiness and capabilities. During his two years as the commanding general, 3d Marine Division actively contributed to regional security across the Indo-Pacific, strengthening partner networks and increasing interoperability through numerous bilateral exercises and collaborative training events. Additionally, Jurney led efforts to implement future force concepts to include a focus on distributed operations and the integration of long-range precision fires.

“As the commanding general of 3d Marine Division, the Fighting Third, MajGen Jurney has carried on a long tradition of warfighting excellence and innovation,” said Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force. “His exceptional leadership has ensured his Marines are the most ready and lethal fighting force in the Indo-Pacific region. 3d Marine Division is the future of the Marine Corps – light, powerful, and eager to support our allies and partners – whether to lend a helping hand or at a decisive point on a battlefield. As a former 3d Marine Division Commander, the Fighting Third holds a special place in my heart. This great division was well served over the past two years by one of the Marine Corps’ great warriors. It was an honor to serve with Maj. Gen. Bill Jurney, and I look forward to more great service from this great Marine … maybe again here in the Pacific.”

Maj. Gen. Bierman assumes command of the Division after serving as the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command in Quantico, Virginia. Bierman is not a newcomer to 3d Marine Division having previously commanded both 3d Marines and 1st Battalion, 3d Marines.

“I’m honored to rejoin 3d Marine Division and follow in the footsteps of MajGen Bill Jurney. Under his leadership, the Division has truly excelled and answered the mail on every requirement,” said Bierman. “Going forward, Caltrap will remain ready to fight and win anywhere on short notice, while continuing to move the ball forward on critical experimentation and innovation efforts.”

3d Marine Division is the only continuously forward-deployed division in the Marine Corps and is headquartered in Okinawa, Japan.



