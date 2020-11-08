VCSAF visits Tyndall, sees rebuild, recent successes

U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen W. Wilson visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to check in on the recovery of the installation since Hurricane Michael. Recovery from the hurricane, which passed directly over Tyndall 672 days ago, still plays a factor in some of the overall operations on base. However, the 325th Fighter Wing and Tyndall's tenant units are continuing to provide unrivaled combat air power to our nation’s Air Force. Check out just a couple of the successes #TeamTyndall has had since Hurricane Michael.



Fiscal Year 2019 and 2020 the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group of the 53rd Wing

- completed over 600 Weapons System Evaluation Program Sorties

- deployed over 300 aircraft throughout the Tyndall air space



Fiscal Year 2020 the 337th Air Control Squadron Air Battle Manager School

- on track to have nearly 50% more graduates than Fiscal Year 2018

