Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VCSAF visits Tyndall, sees rebuild, recent successes

    VCSAF visits Tyndall, sees rebuild, recent successes

    Photo By Airman Anabel Del Valle | Base leadership salutes a distinguished visitor aircraft at Tyndall Air Force Base,...... read more read more

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Story by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen W. Wilson visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to check in on the recovery of the installation since Hurricane Michael. Recovery from the hurricane, which passed directly over Tyndall 672 days ago, still plays a factor in some of the overall operations on base. However, the 325th Fighter Wing and Tyndall's tenant units are continuing to provide unrivaled combat air power to our nation’s Air Force. Check out just a couple of the successes #TeamTyndall has had since Hurricane Michael.

    Fiscal Year 2019 and 2020 the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group of the 53rd Wing
    - completed over 600 Weapons System Evaluation Program Sorties
    - deployed over 300 aircraft throughout the Tyndall air space

    Fiscal Year 2020 the 337th Air Control Squadron Air Battle Manager School
    - on track to have nearly 50% more graduates than Fiscal Year 2018

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 13:15
    Story ID: 375825
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCSAF visits Tyndall, sees rebuild, recent successes, by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    force
    fighter
    chief
    air
    wing
    staff
    vice
    tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT