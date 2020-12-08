New Cardholders Can Save 15% with First-Day MILITARY STAR Purchases Aug. 13-27

Courtesy Photo | From Aug. 13-27, military shoppers can save 15% on all exchange purchases made the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From Aug. 13-27, military shoppers can save 15% on all exchange purchases made the first day they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping first-time MILITARY STAR® cardholders save a little extra during back-to-school shopping this year.



From Aug. 13 to 27, MILITARY STAR card shoppers will receive 15% off all their first-day’s purchases instead of the typical 10% discount. The 15% discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



“Signing up for a new MILITARY STAR account is already a great way to save money—even more so during this back-to-school season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “We hope offering this extra discount will show shoppers just how much the MILITARY STAR card can help their family save.”



All MILITARY STAR customers are automatically enrolled in the MILITARY STAR Rewards Program. They are eligible to earn 2% back in rewards points on qualifying purchases at all military exchanges, DeCA and other participating locations. After every 2,000 points, customers receive a $20 rewards card.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

• Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards

• No late, annual, or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



