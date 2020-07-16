CDTF reconnaissance flight with Yuba County Sheriff’s Office

OLIVEHURST, Calif. – A Counterdrug Task Force (CDTF) UH-72 Lakota out of Stockton flew into Yuba-Sutter Airport in Olivehurst, California, July 16 to meet a deputy from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) for an air reconnaissance mission to confirm and document suspected areas of illegal marijuana grows. Information collected on this flight will be used for future search warrants the law enforcement agency (LEA) will serve within the county. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office is one of many LEAs within the state that utilize CDTF assets in order to complete missions such as this one, provided at no cost to the agency.



CDTF works in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies where a counter-drug nexus is the primary purpose. Since May of this year, CDTF has assisted Yuba County Sheriff’s Office in seizing 15,000 illegal marijuana plants.

