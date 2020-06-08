403rd Wing announces August promotions

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --
    The 403rd Wing congratulates the following Reserve Citizen Airmen who were promoted for August 2020.

    Senior Airman
    - Zachary E. Baugh, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    - Joseph C. Defillo, 403rd Maintenance Squadron
    - Elizabeth Demoran, 403rd MXS
    - Carson A. Fambro, 403rd MXS
    - Christopher J. Grace, 815th Airlift Squadron
    - Ruben R. Johnson, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    - Kurdarius M. Keyes, 403rd LRS
    - Joseph A. Pizzitolo, 41st Aerial Port Squadron
    - Caroline J. Smith, 403rd LRS

    Staff Sergeant
    - Gewiner D. JeanBaptiste, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Technical Sergeant
    - Brooke L. Abusoud, 403rd Force Support Squadron

    Master Sergeant
    - Casey D. Richard, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 13:48
    Story ID: 375741
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
