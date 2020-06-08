KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --
The 403rd Wing congratulates the following Reserve Citizen Airmen who were promoted for August 2020.
Senior Airman
- Zachary E. Baugh, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Joseph C. Defillo, 403rd Maintenance Squadron
- Elizabeth Demoran, 403rd MXS
- Carson A. Fambro, 403rd MXS
- Christopher J. Grace, 815th Airlift Squadron
- Ruben R. Johnson, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
- Kurdarius M. Keyes, 403rd LRS
- Joseph A. Pizzitolo, 41st Aerial Port Squadron
- Caroline J. Smith, 403rd LRS
Staff Sergeant
- Gewiner D. JeanBaptiste, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Technical Sergeant
- Brooke L. Abusoud, 403rd Force Support Squadron
Master Sergeant
- Casey D. Richard, 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
This work, 403rd Wing announces August promotions, by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
