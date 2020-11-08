New York Air National Guard Colonel David M. Warnick retired after 31 years of service

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, N.Y. -- New York Air National Guard Colonel David M. Warnick, a resident of Sanborn, New York has retired after 31 years of service in the Marine Corps and New York Air National Guard.



Warnick’s last assignment was as the commander of the 107th Attack Wing’s Mission Support Group.



In that role he led military and civilian personnel supporting the 107th Attack Wing’s MQ-9 Reaper mission, multiple active duty operations and deployments and the state domestic operations missions.



He was honored during a retirement ceremony at Niagara Falls Air reserve Station in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on August 8th, 2020.



During the ceremony he was awarded the Legion of Merit in recognition of his many accomplishments and achievements.



Brig. Gen. Michael Bank, New York Assistant Adjutant General Air presided over the ceremony with New York State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the Commander of the New York Air National Guard, Maj Gen. Timothy LaBarge, and New York State Air National Guard Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Robert Kilgore in attendance.



“Major General LaBarge and I were pleased and honored to attend this great ceremony,” Shields said. “To Col Warnick and his family, thank you for your 35 years of service. I look forward to working with you in a different role as you continue to support the 107th, “Shields said.



Bank described Warnick’s service, saying: “He is passionate about 107th and dedicated to the uniform. It was my privilege to serve beside him.”



Bank also thanked Warnick’s family; his wife Terri, and his parents for their service and dedication.



“You as family members served too. Over his 32 year career you have supported him as he served the nation and our state,” Bank said.



Warnick’s father Senior Master Sergeant (Ret). Don Warnick and his uncle Fred Warnick both served as crew chiefs in the 107th. “The Warnick family has served this wing and Air National Guard for six decades. Great service from this family!”



Col. Warnick emotionally thanked his father for encouraging him to join the Air Force.



“May 27th 1969... My father and members from the wing returned from Vietnam. I was four years old and at that time I decided I wanted to be a pilot in the Air National Guard,” Warnick recalled.



Warnick graduated from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, in 1986, served in the Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot for six years, then transferred to the New York Air National Guard as a KC-135 pilot. In the 107th, he has served as an Instructor Pilot, Chief of Scheduling, Chief of Safety, 107th Operations Support Flight Commander as well as Mission Support Group Commander.



As a pilot in the Marine Corps he flew the TH-57B Sea Ranger helicopter and CH-46E Sea Knight transport helicopter; and in the 107th converted to multiple airframes, piloting the KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft, C-130H2 Hercules Refueling tanker, and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle.



“During his eventful career, multiple conversions and deployments, his leadership and mentorship made those things happen successfully.” Bank said.



Warnick is a graduate of Squadron Officers School, Air Command and Staff College and Air War College. Warnick has served in support of Joint Forge, Joint Endeavor, Operation Restore Hope, Assured Response, Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Freedom Sentinel.



Warnick’s awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Aerial Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with bronze star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with bronze star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.



During the ceremony he was also presented with an American Flag by the 107th Honor Guard thanking him for his service and dedication.



Lt Col Steven Hefferon, 107th Mission Support Group Deputy Commander presented Warnick with a shadow box and a “Minute Man” Statue from the group’s Airmen.



In closing, Warnick thanked the Airmen he led.



“To the men and women of the Mission Support Group, thank for accepting me as one of you. You opened my eyes to the other side of the wing and all you do to support the wing. Thank you,” Warnick said



Col. Warnick and his wife Teri live in Sanborn, N.Y. and have a daughter Toni and a son Mitchell.



“I could not have done this without the love and support of my family,” Warnick said.

