Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan company to dredge Ontonagon Harbor

    Ontonagon Harbor

    Photo By Emily Schaefer | Ontonagon Harbor, Michigan on the south shore of Lake Superior in 2019... read more read more

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Story by Emily Schaefer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DETROIT – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, awarded a contract for Ontonagon Harbor maintenance dredging about 140 miles east of Duluth, Minnesota, on the south shore of Lake Superior.

    USACE awarded a maintenance dredging contract for Ontonagon Harbor in August to MCM Marine Inc., out of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The contract (award number W911XK20C0016) was for $725,500 to dredge 84,000 cubic yards of material from Ontonagon Harbor. Material from the dredging sites will be placed east of the harbor to nourish the shoreline. This will help address issues of beach erosion and lake encroachment, especially during the current period of high water.

    “Consistent maintenance dredging in Ontonagon Harbor helps vessels navigate safely through this area and will allow the community to support the development of new commercial users of the harbor,” said Renee Peruski, project manager.

    Work for the Ontonagon Harbor dredging project could begin as early as May 2021 and is scheduled to be complete August 2021. Weather could likely dictate the timing of the dredging efforts. Ontonagon Harbor was last dredged in 2019.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, maintains a navigation system of 84 harbors including the channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie. To see the latest condition surveys of the area to be dredged, visit http://www.lre.usace.army.mil. Under the “Missions” tab, click “Operations,” “Project Overview Information” then “Ontonagon Harbor.”

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 09:49
    Story ID: 375715
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan company to dredge Ontonagon Harbor, by Emily Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Minnesota
    USACE
    Contract Award
    Detroit District
    Lake Superior
    MCM Marine
    Maintenence Dredging
    Ontonagon Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT