Army Reserve Soldiers of the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) explain why they serve in Indianapolis on August 7, 2020. Video by Spc. Essex, Spc. White and Staff Sgt. Barlow.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 09:44
|Story ID:
|375710
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why I Serve, by SSG Elizabeth Barlow, SPC Blake Essex and SPC Tucker White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
