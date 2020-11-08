Tobyhanna Employee Services Center offers short-term counseling, resources for workforce

When employees at Tobyhanna Army Depot experience a mental health issue, they don’t need to look far for help. The depot’s Employee Services Center (ESC) is available to provide short-term counseling and support for a variety of issues.



The ESC mission focuses on prevention, education, training and short-term counseling in the areas of substance abuse, suicide, sexual assault, and employee work/life well-being. All services are confidential and take place on-post.



Brittany Anderson, the ESC’s Community Support Advocate, is a board-certified clinical counselor who specializes in family situations as well as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). She outlined the distinction between ESC services and the traditional mental health care model.



“Our services are not intended for long-term mental health treatment. Instead, we offer members of Team Tobyhanna brief, solution-focused counseling. During sessions, we work with clients to help them balance their stress and create a foundation for their next steps,” she said, adding that clients with issues that require long-term treatment are referred out to specialized therapists. These therapists and services in the community are tailored to meet employee needs. But ESC support doesn’t stop once a referral is made.



“Even after referral, we maintain contact and offer follow-ups to ensure Tobyhanna Army Depot is an environment that supports employees during their times of need. We want to ensure employees know that we’re here as they move on to the next step of their journey,” Anderson said.



“At the end of counseling, we hope our clients leave with the ability to address their challenge and an improved quality of life. Team Tobyhanna - if you need help, please reach out. We will never turn anyone away.”



Other services offered by the ESC include depression and anxiety screenings, sexual assault support/advocacy, and crisis intervention. ESC staff members also staff a 24/7 Crisis Hotline for emergency situations.



The services of the ESC are available to all Department of Defense employees and their immediate family members. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the ESC office at (570) 615-8873. If you or a loved one are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

