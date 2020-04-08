V Corps flag unfurled, commanding general promoted

Photo By Sgt. Dani Debehets | Lt. Gen Christopher Cavoli observes U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dani Debehets | Lt. Gen Christopher Cavoli observes U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville and Lt. Gen. John Kolasheskis, V Corps commanding general, officially unfurl the V Corps flag during a ceremony in Krakow, Poland, Aug. 4. The primary mission of V Corps Headquarters (Forward) will be conducting operational planning, mission command oversight of rotational forces in Europe and will provide additional support to allies and partners in the region. see less | View Image Page

By. Sgt. Dani Debehets



WIESBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville was present to officially unfurl the V Corps flag and to promote its commanding general, Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski, to lieutenant general Aug. 4 in Krakow, Poland.



McConville announced before the ceremony that the V Corps Headquarters (Forward) will be located in Poland.



“The activation of an additional Corps headquarters provides the needed level of command and control focused on synchronizing U.S. Army, allied, and partner nation tactical formations operating in Europe,” said McConville “It will enhance U.S. Army Europe and U.S. European Command as they work alongside allies and partners to promote regional stability and security.”



The primary mission of V Corps Headquarters (Forward) will be conducting operational planning, mission command oversight of rotational forces in Europe and will provide additional support to allies and partners in the region. About 200 personnel on a rotational basis will staff the forward command post and are expected to arrive later this year.



The U.S. Army announced the reactivation of V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in February, with their plan to have a forward element in Europe. The location was settled through the Enhance Defense Cooperation Agreement in July of this year.