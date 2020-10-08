Maryland National Guard begins new mission to support Maryland Department of Health

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Fifteen soldiers from the Maryland Army National Guard’s COVID-19 Task Force 291 reported for duty at the Maryland Department of Health here in the early morning hours July 20, initiating a new chapter in an ongoing partnership.



This is the first time Maryland Guard soldiers will be working to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities understand and process myriad executive orders, memorandums and guidance from the state government concerning COVID 19 testing in their facilities.



The soldiers assigned to this mission are available via phone and email for ten hours per day to answer queries from these congregate living facilities. As guidance evolves, the soldiers will stay abreast of changes, maintain the latest information and be responsive to questions from facility managers and administrators.



Capt. Brian Matteson, the group’s officer-in-charge, said the mission is not quite what they expected but morale remains strong and the troops are proud to help any way they can.



“Everybody here’s great. I love working with them. I just wish I could’ve been here from the start,” said Spec. Javier Nolasco, normally assigned as an IT specialist with C Company, 29th Infantry Division.

Each Soldier is given a workspace to maintain social distancing. Walking around the room, muted conversation can be heard throughout the office space as soldiers communicate the latest changes coming from their partners at the Maryland Department of Health.



Matteson said every precaution is taken very seriously and conversing around the proverbial watercooler, troops are seen wearing face masks and maintaining a 6-foot boundary. Hand sanitizer containers at varying levels of consumption can be seen everywhere.



Individuals on the team exemplify the citizen-soldier. None of them are specially trained in the mission they are conducting, but, they are giving it their all.



“We are dealing with the most vulnerable population,” said Matteson. “This is by far the most important group for us to serve.”



Spec. Jean-Paul Konkon feels that the work they are doing is helping make needed connections and answer questions during a time of confusion.



“We are a bridge between nursing homes, assisted living facilities and the Maryland Department of Health. We help them with questions about testing, test kits and what to do in case of an outbreak in their facilities,” said Konkon, who comes to the task force from the 629th Military Intelligence Battalion where he is a generator mechanic.



Matteson, usually assigned as the division network officer for the 29th Infantry Division, described one soldier who went above and beyond the call of duty to assist a Maryland citizen.



“As Spec. Jordi Amaya was coming into work, he saw a trailer on the street outside the team’s office space with a flat tire. The owner of the trailer was attempting to change the tire, and Spec. Amaya stopped to help him,” said Matteson. “In the course of doing so, Spec. Amaya injured his hand.”



Despite his injury, Amaya has no regrets about stopping to help.



“No doubt, every Soldier on the team would have done the same thing,” said Matteson.



Soldiers from Task Force 291 have been on mission, responding to the COVID-19 crisis in Maryland since March helping with testing, food distribution, interagency coordination and more. They are currently deployed to armories across the state and have active missions at the capitol and Maryland Department of Health.



Task Force 291 was established as one of the Maryland National Guard’s major subordinate commands on Oct. 1, 2019. The unit provides command and control for several Maryland National Guard units throughout the deployment of the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB). The task force’s command team is Army Col. Kristine Henry and Sgt. Maj. Patrick Metzger, who are headquartered in Towson and Adelphi, Maryland. Units under the task force include the 58th EMIB (REAR), 629th Military Intelligence Battalion (REAR), 29th Infantry Division Detachments (Signal, Military Intelligence and Operations), Special Operations Detachment – NATO (Airborne), Company B, 2-20th Special Forces Group (REAR), 110th Information Operations Battalion, 169th Cyber Protection Team, 291st Digital Liaison Detachment.



Besides providing command and control for these units, the task force provides support to state and local authorities during governor-declared state emergencies. For the COVID-19 response, the task force also performed as an adaptive battle staff and conducted defensive cyber operations.



Task Force 291 maintains a worldwide footprint. The 58th EMIB and 629th MI Battalion have deployed to the middle east to support a U.S. Central Command mission; the 110th Information Operations Battalion supports ongoing missions with U.S. Africa Command; Maryland’s detachments of the 29th Infantry Division are scheduled to deploy to Kuwait to support Operation Spartan Shield; and Special Operations Detachment – OTAN will deploy to NATO’s Special Operations Forces Headquarters in Belgium.



For more information about Task Force 291, its subordinate units, to learn how to become a part of the unit or for any interview requests, please contact Maj. Aaron Testa at aaron.m.testa2.mil@mail.mil or 330-304-2867.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 15:07 Story ID: 375653 Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland National Guard begins new mission to support Maryland Department of Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.