U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins construction for Rochester Harbor east pier repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor, Dean Marine & Excavating, Inc., will begin construction this week to repair an approximately 600 foot portion of the Rochester Harbor east pier, Rochester, NY.



The Rochester Harbor east pier was constructed in 1908, and sections of the shoreward and lake ends were reconstructed in 1954 and 1971. The section under repair is in the middle of the previous repaired sections, and remains close to the original construction, where the concrete cap is in poor condition and is structurally degraded.



"The Port of Rochester is a vital economic and recreational asset that produces $10 million in annual economic impact and supports 140 jobs, over 1000 boat slips, dozens of charter boats, and much more. I was proud to fight to secure these federal funds because ensuring the Rochester Harbor navigation channel is repaired and maintained is vital to protect Rochester jobs and economic development," said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.



“This is great news for the community who depends on the pier to provide safe navigation between Lake Ontario and the Genesee River,” said LTC Eli Adams, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “Across the Great Lakes many harbors and are in need of maintenance and repair, and the funding for these projects is very competitive. Thanks to the support of our elected officials, repair funds came at a critical time to invest in our Nations’ infrastructure, supporting jobs and the area’s economy.”



The Corps of Engineer is using available funds to repair about 600 feet of the roughly 1,000 foot degraded section of the Rochester Harbor east pier.



Important items to note during construction:



1) The pier will be closed to the public until construction completion around November 2020.

2) The navigation channel will not be closed, and construction will not impede navigation, but caution should be taken by boaters.

3) Construction is planned during daylight hours, but if this changes additional information will be provided.

4) It should be expected their will be additional noise due to sheet pile driving and general construction activity.



Repair of the remaining approximately 400 feet of degraded reach of the east pier would be dependent upon receiving additional funding.



The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.

