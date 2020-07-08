NSWC Dahlgren Division Celebrates Honor Awardees’ Innovations and Scientific Breakthroughs via Virtual Ceremony

DAHLGREN, Va. – Eighty-nine individuals and 40 teams honored with 25 different awards were featured in the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) honor awards video presentation, released to the command’s workforce July 27.



Since its debut on an internal website, awardees have been watching the virtual ceremony with remarks by NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Stephen ‘Casey’ Plew, NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman.



Plew – who presided over last year’s ceremony at the Fredericksburg Expo Center – welcomed this year’s awardees along with their families and friends to the video broadcast.



“We are honored to recognize our achievements and hope that Dahlgren employees, family members and friends are watching this video as a celebration of our accomplishments, scientific breakthroughs and cutting-edge innovations for our command,” said Plew. “Thank you for sharing your time with us. We look forward to our continued work together, addressing the challenges facing warfighting, the warfighter and our future Navy.”



The virtual ceremony honored the men and women of the Dahlgren workforce who demonstrated exceptional resolve to meet the command's mission objectives in addition to those who significantly impacted the community through volunteer service.



“Our honorees’ monumental success positively impacts NSWC Dahlgren Division’s global defense efforts and met warfighting challenges head on,” Fiore told the viewing audience. “These awards speak to the tireless actions of our brilliant team members who have created improved products to support our service members and the Fleet.”



The team members were recognized for filling capability gaps, transforming the Navy’s ability to defeat advanced threats, improving business processes, and leading the development and delivery of solid state laser technologies to the fleet in addition to ensuring fleet readiness for the Aegis and Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Programs.



“Our awardees led, managed and support scores of technical programs,” said Fiore, while citing examples such as the Battle Management System, unmanned systems technology, Hypervelocity Gun Weapons System, Tomahawk Weapons System, and cyber testing to deploy secure systems and platforms faster.



In his keynote remarks, Wittman congratulated the awardees and recounted a recent conversation with the Secretary of the Navy.



“I want to thank each and every one of you that are part of the team there and the great work you do for our Navy and the great work that you do for our nation,” said Wittman, the virtual ceremony’s guest speaker, from his Capitol Hill office. “I had a great conversation with our new Secretary of the Navy, Secretary Braithwaite, and I talked specifically about the great work that’s going on at Dahlgren – how that will position the Navy for what it needs to have going into the future to make sure that is successful. Our Navy and Marine Corps team will be first in the fight and it needs the best this nation has to offer and it is getting the best this nation has to offer right there from Dahlgren Naval Support Facility (where NSWCDD is located).”



In a letter introducing the Annual Honorary Awards program, Plew and Fiore applauded the awardees’ achievements, writing that the virtual ceremony celebrates the talent, energy and expertise of the command’s dynamic workforce that make NSWCDD the leader in warfare systems development and integration.



“This year’s award recipients significantly impacted the Navy of today, tomorrow and beyond, delivered crucial technology to the warfighter, derived new and innovative patents to forge the frontier of our defenses, and made significant impacts in science, engineering, and business operations,” they wrote, adding that “the awards highlight these contributions.”



After the speeches, the individual and team awardees were honored as moderator Joseph Fordham read the citations while the name of the award was displayed with the name and photo of each awardee.



Navy Superior Civilian Service Award



Two NSWCDD employees were presented with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award – Denise Bagnall and Ronald Flatley.



This is the second highest honorary service award conferred to civilian employees under the Department of the Navy Civilian Awards program. It recognizes employee contributions that are exceptionally high in value that, as a minimum, have a wide impact in the Department of the Navy. It was established to recognize individuals for exceptional cooperation efforts, innovative or outstanding leadership, and scientific or technical advances.



Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award



Fourteen NSWCDD employees were recognized for receiving the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award – Michael Canaday, Charles Coryell, Sean Driscoll, John Gaffé, Susan Hart, Kathleen Llacuna, Sanjay Malkani, Timothey Patrick, Robert Pawlak, Debra Powers, Paul Quinn, Donna Ryland, Robert Simmons, and Jeffrey Truslow.



The third highest Navy civilian award honors civilian employees supporting the Department of the Navy for meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or the Marine Corps. It was established to recognize those individuals whose leadership or important contributions to major projects of the Navy have demonstrated outstanding achievement.



Copernicus Award



Jay Blalock was recognized for receiving the Copernicus Award, sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, which recognizes individuals for their sustained superior performance in a command, control, communications, computers and intelligence or information technology-related job. Recipients must also demonstrate exceptional leadership, insight and initiative.



The USN-USMC Electromagnetic Spectrum Workforce Excellence Awards



The U.S. Navy – U.S. Marine Corps Electromagnetic Spectrum Workforce Excellence Awards program, sponsored by the Department of the Navy Chief Information Office, recognizes the efforts of individuals and teams within the Navy and Marine Corps spectrum communities for exceptional achievement in spectrum supportability.



Margaret Neel was recognized for receiving the Electromagnetic Spectrum John J. Lussier Award for her strategic leadership in the spectrum workforce.



PEO IWS Excellence Awards (Individual)



Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Excellence Awards, sponsored by PEO IWS, are awarded biannually and acknowledge individuals, teams and organizations that have made significant contributions to PEO IWS and its work supporting the fleet. Individuals recognized for receiving the award were: David Cooke, John Gaffé, Kimberly Green, Stephen Grossen, Catherine Gummer, Brian Rainer and James Stevens.



PEO IWS Excellence Awards (Teams)



Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Excellence Awards, sponsored by PEO IWS, are awarded biannually and acknowledge individuals, teams and organizations that have made significant contributions to PEO IWS and its work supporting the fleet. Teams recognized for receiving the award:



-AEGIS Combat System Safety Program Team

-Elements Certification Instructions Review Team

-FFG(X) Ship Integration and Text Source Selection Evaluation Board/Cost -Proposal Analysis Team

-Identification Friend or Foe Mode 5 Team

-Ship Self Defense System Identification Friend or Foe Mode 5 Team

-Virtual Lab on a Ship Team



Patent Award



The Patent Award is granted to inventors for inventions that contribute to the efficiency, economy, or scientific breakthrough in government operations. Patent awards are designed to encourage creative and innovative thinking and to promote the prompt disclosure of inventions.



The following groups (names based on the patent) received the award:



-Blast Attenuation Mount

-Broadband Metal Lens Antenna

-Capillary Heat Exchanger

-Covariance Matrix Technique for Error Reduction

-Detection of Degenerate Software Forms in Object Oriented Code

-Digital Compensation for Amplifier-Induced Instability

-Dynamically Interactive RFID Tag with Optical Control

-Medical Monitor Pouch

-Modular Missile Launcher

-Mountable Fixture for Absorbing Recoil

-Orthotropic Beam Truss and the Hatch Clamping Mechanism (separate patents, same group)

-Sheet Metal Ammunition Packing Tray

-Test Module Fixture for Aerial Vehicle Module

-Wiresaw Removal of Microelectronics from Printed Circuit Board



John Adolphus Dahlgren Award



The John Adolphus Dahlgren Award, the command's highest award, was presented to Janet Stapleton and Ralph Stewart.



The Dahlgren Award is named for Rear Adm. John A. Dahlgren – who is considered the "Father of Modern Naval Ordnance" - and honors individuals with significant achievement in science, engineering or management.



Dr. James Colvard Award



Annette Helm and Kathleen Young received the Dr. James Colvard Award in recognition of their leadership and substantial contributions to the development of NSWCDD as a technical institution.



Bernard Smith Award



Troy Altizer and Derek Howard were recognized with the Bernard Smith Award, established to recognize individuals with exceptional, significant and technical contributions in engineering or science, especially those made in the face of unusual odds or significant opposition.



C.J. Rorie Award



Lt. Paul Cross and Senior Chief Fire Controlman Lee Smith received the C.J. Rorie Award, established to recognize military personnel assigned to NSWCDD whose excellence in the performance of their duties contributed significantly to the effectiveness of the Division's military operation.



Helen Springer Award



The Helen Springer Award was presented to Kimberly Beswick, Bethany Brown, Catherine Brown, and Glyndon Murphy. The award recognizes individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to business operations at NSWCDD. The award was named in honor of Helen Springer, a former NSWCDD Deputy Human Resources Director who was instrumental in transforming business operations at Dahlgren from a paper-based system to an electronic environment.



Walter T. Lewis Acquisition Award



Karen Lenox and Reese Van Wyen received the Walter T. Lewis Acquisition Award in recognition of their demonstration of the key tenets of teamwork, integrity and accountability in the achievement of acquisition excellence in support of the NSWCDD mission. This award is named in honor of Walter Lewis who was the command’s first civilian contracting officer with unlimited contracting officer authority, the first small business specialist, the first competition advocate, and the first deputy for procurement serving as the NSWCDD acquisition expert.



Leadership Award



Five employees – Andrea Foster, John ‘Hud’ Lemons, Audrey Lohr, James Patteson and Matthew Shoffstall – were honored with the Leadership Award – established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in project leadership, line management or both.



Employee Development Award



The Employee Development Award was established to recognize those individuals who – through their leadership and commitment – have made exemplary contributions to the development of others.



Roger Carr, Victor Gehman, Rose Hayden and Sean Jones received the award for their impact as role models who created a positive and supportive work environment for continuous employee development, building employee commitment to the organization and its core values, while fostering employee motivation and overall well-being.



Commander’s Diversity and Inclusion Award



Stephanie George, Page Wessel and the Gun and Electric Weapon Systems Department Diversity and Inclusion Team received the Commander’s Diversity and Inclusion Award for their continuing contributions in management and leadership while demonstrating commitment to policies and programs that promote equality, diversity and inclusion in the federal workplace.



Technology to Warfighter Award



Kyle Lackinger; the Battle Management System Precision Strike Package Block 30 Team; the Littoral Combat Ship Freedom Variant Combat System Engineering Team; the Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy Team; the R23 Branch Ready Relevant Learning Distributed Training Technology Enablers Team; and the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Shape Stable Nosetip Team received the Technology to Warfighter Award for their direct and significant impact on the warfighter by developing needed capability and transitioning it into operations.



Dr. Charles J. Cohen Award of Excellence for Science and Technology



Four employees – Evan Coleman, Matthew Lehr, Michael Lowry and Kevin Murray – received the Dr. Charles J. Cohen Award of Excellence for Science and Technology. The award recognizes those who fundamentally impact science or technology with work that also measurably impacts capability.



NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Analysis



The NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Analysis is newly established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in analysis - warfare, design, engineering, modeling and simulation.



Five employees – Sloan Burns, Brandon Hayes, Keith A. Melkun, Nga Pham and Matt Wilbanks – received this award for performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature and have resulted in a significant organizational contribution.



NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Software Engineering and Integration



The NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Software Engineering and Integration was established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in Software Engineering & Integration.



Five employees – Teresa Berra, James Chandler, Robert Kirby, Douglas Radoye and Kenneth Rogers – received this award which honors individuals with performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature and have resulted in a significant organizational contribution.



NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Systems Engineering and Integration



The Award of Excellence for Systems Engineering and Integration was established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in systems engineering and integration.



Eric Adams, Mary Brown, Karl Hines, Brian Peake, Robert Quinnan and Milton Ridgeway were honored this year for performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature, resulting in a significant organizational contribution.



NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Test and Evaluation



The NSWCDD Award of Excellence for Test and Evaluation was established to recognize individuals who have made a notable and significant impact to NSWCDD through their outstanding performance in Test and Evaluation, the collection, analysis, and assessment of data to characterize and/or measure the performance of a component, system, platform, or mission.



Five employees – Jay Blalock, David Carter, Joseph Chronkowski, Aaron Krause and Christopher Tietz – received this award which recognizes individuals with performance or achievements that are exceptional in nature and have resulted in a significant organizational contribution.



Paul J. Martini Award



Fourteen employees received the Paul J. Martini Award – established to recognize individuals who demonstrated excellence in an administrative or other support function. The award is named in honor of Paul J. Martini, who was head of the Engineering Support Directorate of the Naval Ordnance Laboratory from November 1951 to December 1973. Receiving the award were: Sarah Arbogast, Sheila Ballard, Nathaline Blaser, Dawn Brett, Bret Coons, Thomas Gallagher, Anthony Hinton, Debra Martin, Christopher McKnight, Heather Monroe, Erica Pickens, Bonnie Roman, Wendy Steele and William Trossbach.



Distinguished Community Service Award



Les Greeley, Darren Smith, David Strohsahl and Benjamin Tritt received the Distinguished Community Service Award in recognition of their significant contributions to communities through volunteer service.



In-house Laboratory Independent Research Excellence Award



Evan Coleman received the In-house Laboratory Independent Research Excellence Award which is granted to an individual or group whose research results exhibit outstanding technical or scientific merit – relevant to the mission and thrusts of NSWCDD.



Award of Merit for Group Achievement



The Award of Merit for Group Achievement was established to recognize groups of employees whose efforts have high value. The award is intended to promote the spirit of teamwork among employees and give recognition to group effort where cooperation has contributed to the success of this group.



The following groups received the award:



-AEGIS BMD System Safety Team

-Aegis Integration Event AIE and FLeet EXperimentation FLEX Team

-Government Furnished Equipment Agnostic Software Team

-H33 Missile Telemetry Team

-HYDRA Test Team

-Integrated Flight Interface Station Engineering Team

-International Program Opportunity Engagement Team

-M22, Threat Investigation and Analysis/STILO Branch

-Mission Assurance Cyber Assessment Team

-Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Other Transaction Agreement Team

-Radar Data Collection and IT Support Group

-Ship to Shore Precision Engagement Prototype Development Team

-V21 Integrated Master Schedule Command Training Team

-White Sands Missile Range Railgun Test Site Team



In their letter to all awardees, Fiore and Plew described NSWC Dahlgren Division’s spirit of innovation as a driving force emboldening the command’s employees to challenge the norm, overcome obstacles, and pave new pathways towards unrealized potential.



“This runs parallel with our strategic vision to be the Department of the Navy’s leading warfare system architect and systems engineer, recognized as the technical leader in delivering innovative, cost effective, and effective solutions for the Navy, joint forces, and the nation,” they said. “We also fully recognize our awardees’ families and co-workers, who are strategic partners in the professional successes we celebrate. Congratulations to all the dedicated family and friends that support what we do. Thank you for your devotion and understanding as long hours and extended travel were necessary to help us achieve these successes.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 17:26 Story ID: 375536 Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Dahlgren Division Celebrates Honor Awardees’ Innovations and Scientific Breakthroughs via Virtual Ceremony, by John Joyce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.