Secretary of the Navy brands NUWC Keyport with energy excellence

Courtesy Photo | 190507-N-MV201-004 KEYPORT, Wash. (May 7, 2019) - David Mills, Puget Sound Energy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 190507-N-MV201-004 KEYPORT, Wash. (May 7, 2019) - David Mills, Puget Sound Energy Senior Vice President, Policy and Energy Supply, presents an incentive check for more than $630,000 to Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport technical director, Alan Kent (left) and commanding officer, Capt. Jon Moretty (right). The incentive check will help NUWC Keyport save money as it continues to partner with PSE on projects converting the base to new energy efficient technologies in order to continue saving money and significantly lower NUWC Keyport’s environmental footprint. (U.S. Navy photo by Shayna Gosney/ Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport received the Secretary of the Navy Energy Excellence Award in the small installations category, the Navy announced July 29.



The award keeps NUWC Keyport at the forefront of meeting the Navy’s high energy saving standards, and sets a proven example for energy efficiency.



When Capt. Jon Moretty, NUWC Keyport commanding officer, learned that his command earned the honor, he broke the news to his workforce, and expressed his appreciation.



“The work you do to improve our work spaces while having an eye on the future to include energy security and cost savings is well deserving of this recognition,” he said.



During Fiscal Year 2019, NUWC Division, Keyport completed a utility energy service contract with Puget Sound Energy to convert all four foot T-8 Fluorescent fixtures to T-LED fixtures, which cut the energy consumed by each fixture by more than 50 percent.



The project covered more than 32,000 lamps and 14,000 ballast in 65 buildings base wide. This initiative saved nearly 1.3 million kilowatt hours each year with projected annual savings of $164,000.



The project not only provided a tremendous reduction in energy, NUWC Division, Keyport also experienced major lighting improvements throughout the base, particularly in shop areas where both lighting levels and quality increased significantly.



“We have strong support from all our departments, our command and our Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Northwest partners at Naval Base Kitsap and the Northwest Region,” said Lee Linton, NUWC Division, Keyport, Energy and Utilities Program Manager. “In recent years as the Energy Program shifted from Energy Conservation to Energy Security, this partnership and support from NAVFAC has become even more crucial as utility resiliency and reliability have become critical components of Energy Security.”



News of the accomplishment spread across Naval Base Kitsap, home of NUWC Keyport, like wildfire. Capt. Rich Rhinehart, NBK commanding officer, helped ensure it.



“This award is another reason to be proud of the sustained excellence of the energy program at NUWC Keyport,” Rhinehart said. “Through their dedication and innovation, the team has used scarce resources to reduce energy consumption and increase resiliency.”