    Photo Essay: Aerial Views of Fort McCoy Training Areas, Part I

    Aerial Views of Fort McCoy Training Areas, Part I

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Some of Fort McCoy’s training areas are shown Aug. 4, 2020, from on board a...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Some of Fort McCoy’s training areas are shown Aug. 4, 2020, from on board a Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Several Army leaders participated in a familiarization flight where they learned more about the training areas of the installation and observed troops training in the field.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:10
    Story ID: 375514
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
