Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. - Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah J. Brewer,188th Force Support Squadron superintendent, retired from the 188th Wing Aug. 1, 2020.



Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a small group of friends and

colleagues were able to gather at the base dining facility to celebrate

Brewer's career and see him off on his next adventure.



"Chief Brewer brought innovation and Airman empowerment to the

organization," said Lt Col. James Garvey, 188th Force Support Squadron

[former] commander. "His subject matter expertise was pivotal in aligning

the sections in MPS (Military Personnel Section) to increase effectiveness

and improve training, particularly with a young and inexperienced crew."



Brewer began his Air Force service as a security forces defender on active

duty in 1999. He's had multiple overseas deployment and tours, serving his

first enlistment in Germany. Later moves included stops in New Mexico,

Texas, and Alabama.



"I couldn't have been successful without the support of my wife and kids."

remarked Brewer. "I owe to them for putting up with all the moves and

allowing me to serve and support our Airmen."



Assigned to protect Air Force One while on duty at Barksdale Air Force Base,

Louisiana and flying missions with special forces operations while stationed

at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico are highlights he will never forget.



"My passion really is to education." said Brewer. "Helping people achieve,

seeing them on the right path, guiding them to their goals."



He hopes to continue assisting in the education and development of youth as a junior RTOC instructor in SW Missouri.



In the near future Brewer will be working for the Missouri Army National

Guard as the Soldier and Family Readiness coordinator in Joplin, Missouri.

