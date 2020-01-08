Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. - Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah J. Brewer,188th Force Support Squadron superintendent, retired from the 188th Wing Aug. 1, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, a small group of friends and
colleagues were able to gather at the base dining facility to celebrate
Brewer's career and see him off on his next adventure.
"Chief Brewer brought innovation and Airman empowerment to the
organization," said Lt Col. James Garvey, 188th Force Support Squadron
[former] commander. "His subject matter expertise was pivotal in aligning
the sections in MPS (Military Personnel Section) to increase effectiveness
and improve training, particularly with a young and inexperienced crew."
Brewer began his Air Force service as a security forces defender on active
duty in 1999. He's had multiple overseas deployment and tours, serving his
first enlistment in Germany. Later moves included stops in New Mexico,
Texas, and Alabama.
"I couldn't have been successful without the support of my wife and kids."
remarked Brewer. "I owe to them for putting up with all the moves and
allowing me to serve and support our Airmen."
Assigned to protect Air Force One while on duty at Barksdale Air Force Base,
Louisiana and flying missions with special forces operations while stationed
at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico are highlights he will never forget.
"My passion really is to education." said Brewer. "Helping people achieve,
seeing them on the right path, guiding them to their goals."
He hopes to continue assisting in the education and development of youth as a junior RTOC instructor in SW Missouri.
In the near future Brewer will be working for the Missouri Army National
Guard as the Soldier and Family Readiness coordinator in Joplin, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 13:53
|Story ID:
|375509
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Hometown:
|ANDERSON, MO, US
|Hometown:
|JOPLIN, MO, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NEOSHO, MO, US
|Hometown:
|PINEVILLE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Brewer retires after serving 20 years, by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT