102 IW Command Message for August 2020 – Col. Sean Riley

On August 7, 2020, 102nd Intelligence Wing commander, Col. Sean Riley, delivered the monthly 102 IW Command Message.



In his remarks, he discussed his number one priority for the wing – Mission Assurance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Riley emphasized the importance of social distancing, wearing of masks, handwashing and most importantly, making the call to stay home if you have been exposed or are feeling sick.



There will be flexibility in performing duty by way of teleworking options and the ability to make up missed RSDs through Sept. 30. The RSD calendar features split drills through the end of the year and to ensure maximum flexibility, all normal support functions will be available on those dates, as well as child care options for personnel with school-aged children.



Looking forward to the year ahead, Riley said, “It’s going to be a busy year as we continue to support both the home and away game. We will continue with our ISR missions at home-station with both intel groups as we get ready to deploy Airmen from many units across the wing in support of COCOM taskings in multiple AORs.”



Riley spoke about the Strategic Plan – where the wing will be headed in the next 3-5 years. One of his goals is ensuring the 102nd is an assignment of choice, and that you want to be here because we maintain a climate that fosters accountability, cohesion and trust.



Additionally, Riley pointed to continuing to increase the wing’s Intel and cyber support tradecraft, our AFSC training, and identifying opportunities to enhance resiliency and provide professional development opportunities to all Airmen.



As part of the goal to continue to transform 102nd into a sustainable walking campus, the new LRF and Cyber ISR facilities projects are back on track and will be completed as soon as possible. Updates to the master plan smartly lay out future changes to facilities and infrastructure of the wing.



Riley spoke of ways to improve the unit, highlighting the Community Action Plan, and helping wing members improve their committed personal relationships.



Riley addressed the wing’s efforts in innovation saying, “We will continue to partner with the local community, academia, private and public organizations to foster a culture of innovation.” He also spoke of developing metrics to accurately measure mission readiness, and using that information to enable data-driven decisions.



In closing, Riley said, “Please take care, stay safe and I look forward to seeing all of you over the August and September drills.”



102 IW Command Messages are released monthly and available as a video posted to the wing's official website and on our official Facebook page. Additionally, these command messages may be listened to via the 102nd Intelligence Wing podcast channel on iTunes or on our DVIDS page.

