Photo Essay: Army leaders participate in familiarization overflight at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Several Army leaders participated in a familiarization flight Aug. 4, 2020, over Fort McCoy in a Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

    Those participating in the flight included Brig. Gen. John C. Hafley, 88th Readiness Division deputy commanding general; Maj. Gen. Darrell C. Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general; Maj. Gen. Rodney L. Faulk, First Army deputy commanding general (support); Brig. Gen. Stacy M. Babcock, 86th Training Division commanding general; and Col. Michael D. Poss, Fort McCoy Garrison commander.

    The leaders learned more about the training areas of the installation and observed troops training in the field.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

