Combat veteran saves life of Hinesville neighbor

Sgt. Scott Barron, a noncommissioned officer assigned to Winn Army Community Hospital, was sitting at home June 27 with his wife when his training, quick reflexes and courage lead him to save a neighbor’s life in Hinesville.



Barron and his wife, Gianni, were talking in their living room, when a loud noise erupted from outside their house. Barron went to the window to investigate.



“Initially, it sounded like my neighbor was throwing something away when the wind took the lid and slammed it shut,” Barron said.



Then, he heard screams of pain in the rainy night.



Barron, who deployed to Africa in 2013 to 2014 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom as a combat veteran, went into action. He ran toward the screams and discovered an accident scene between a bicyclist and an automobile.



Barron saw the cyclist had significant injuries, including a wound to the left arm that was bleeding profusely.



Barron asked the nurse to stay with the cyclist and ran to his house for his aid bag.



Upon his return, he saw blood loss as the most significant threat and applied a combat application tourniquet to the cyclist’s upper left arm.

The rain was so heavy, Barron said he didn’t know if the tourniquet had stopped the bleeding.



He felt for a pulse and felt movement, so he added another twist to tighten the tourniquet and applied 4x4 gauze to determine if the bleeding continued.



The blood didn’t penetrate the gauze.



He was satisfied the bleeding was controlled – at least for the moment.



Jim Ochoa, Chief of Emergency Services, said the cyclist was received at the Level 4 Trauma Center at Winn ACH, stabilized and transferred out for follow-up care.



Ochoa said it was good Barron was there.



“Barron was aware of the seriousness of the injury and was able to apply his Army training to provide lifesaving care,” Ochoa said.



Barron was commended on his swift actions by fellow Winn ACH workers.



“I think it’s natural to want to help out when you see someone is in need,” he said. “I think learning some basic first aid skills goes a long way; they pay dividends in the long run.”



He said he appreciates the combat lifesaver skills taught by the Army, which ultimately aided him in saving the victim’s life.



“You never know when something crazy will happen; I just wish I could have done more for the guy on the scene.”



The American Red Cross website, redcross.org, offers a variety of first aid classes and training resources and promotes blood donation opportunities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 11:10 Story ID: 375485 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat veteran saves life of Hinesville neighbor, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.