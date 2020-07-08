Wichita, Kansas Sailor Serves as Member of U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Irving D. Henriquez...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Irving D. Henriquez from Witchita, Kan., poses for a photo in between tasks as weapons division fire warden for the operations department at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 24, 2020. Henriquez is a 2014 Wichita West High School graduate. As fire warden, Henriquez ensures fire safety, prevention and response are followed in accordance with policy and procedure. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Irving D. Henriquez from Witchita, Kan., is a U.S. Navy sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Henriquez is an armorer for the operations department on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. As armorer, Henriquez supports tenant command’s firearms and ordnance needs as well as quality control. He also serves as the department’s fire warden, ensuring fire safety, prevention and response plans are followed in accordance with policy and procedure for the buildings belonging to the operations department.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Hernandez, a 2014 Wichita West High School graduate, credits his success in the Navy and here on deployment to growing up in Wichita, Kan.



“I always liked Navy history,” said Hernandez. “I loved reading the Navy history books. I was always fascinated by that stuff.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



“Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti is strategically located near some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and is a key U.S. military base that provides stability and cooperation with multinational partners in the Horn of Africa,” said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Sailors such as Petty Officer Hernandez represent the brightest and best of American’s Navy who serve with the highest sense of responsibility in the performance of mission-essential tasks. I am honored to serve with Petty Officer Hernandez and thanks to his efforts, the Camp Lemonnier team is one that continues to embody the essence of teamwork, community and professionalism.”



Hernandez plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



This is his first deployment, and as the only one in his family to serve in the armed forces, he is most proud of being able to perform his job as a Gunner’s Mate despite the sacrifices he has had to make.



“As a reservist, it’s hard to get selected for deployment. I applied for a couple years,” said Hernandez. “I just got married. I’m away from family and friends.”



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hernandez, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“I like doing my job,” said Hernandez. “There’s always something new and cool to do and lots of opportunities to travel too.