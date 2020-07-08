Pearland, Texas Sailor Serves as Member of U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Yeoman 1st Class Jose B. Garcia from...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2020) Yeoman 1st Class Jose B. Garcia from Pearland, Texas, poses for a photo on his way to the emergency operations center (EOC) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), July 24, 2020. Garcia, who was born in Ecuador, is a 2014 Columbia College graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems. As a scribe and floor lead manager at the EOC, Garcia oversees the control of the spread of COVID-19 by coordinating, tracking and managing the arrival of flights with incoming military and civilian personnel. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Yeoman 1st Class Jose Garcia from Pearland, Texas, is a U.S. Navy sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Garcia is the assistant command career counselor for Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and is responsible for managing the command’s career development program. He also is the educational services officer and works as the liaison between Camp Lemonnier and the Navy College Office.



In response to COVID-19, Garcia has taken on new responsibilities under emergency management. As floor lead manager and a scribe at Camp Lemonnier’s Emergency Operation Center, Garcia oversees the control of the spread of COVID-19 by coordinating, tracking and managing the arrival of flights of incoming military and civilian personnel. He also manages base access, emergency response and mitigation and conducts incident management planning meetings with leadership of the different commands stationed on Camp Lemonnier.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Garcia, a 2014 Columbia College graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems, credits his success in the Navy and here on deployment to growing up in Metairie, La.



“I learned not to be afraid to jump,” said Garcia. “Taking the risk at some extent is needed in order to succeed.”



"Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti is strategically located near some of the world's busiest shipping lanes and is a key U.S. military base that provides stability and cooperation with multinational partners in the Horn of Africa," said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Sailors such as Petty Officer Garcia represent the brightest and best of American's Navy who serve with the highest sense of responsibility in the performance of mission-essential tasks. I am honored to serve with Petty Officer Garcia and thanks to his efforts, the Camp Lemonnier team is one that continues to embody the essence of teamwork, community and professionalism."



Camp Lemonnier’s joint service community provides service members additional opportunities to expand their knowledge, skills and abilities.



“I have improved and developed my leadership skills by leading sailors and soldiers,” said Garcia. “This is my first time working with other branches of service and learning from them is like learning a new culture.”



Garcia plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



Garcia, who lives in Pearland, Texas, is the only one in his family to serve in the armed forces.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Garcia, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



“The best thing about the Navy is being able to help sailors achieve their short and long term goals,” Garcia said. “I enjoy seeing my sailors succeed.”