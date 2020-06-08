The 510th RSG spent 16 days at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, from July 25 to Aug. 9 performing mayor cell duties for nearly 150 Soldiers within the 7th Mission Support Command footprint and a variety of training events to include reacting to contact, individual and heavy weapon qualification, land navigation and the Junior Leader Certification Program.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 05:55
|Story ID:
|375466
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 510th RSG conducts 2020 annual training, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT