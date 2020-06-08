Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th RSG conducts 2020 annual training

    Soldiers prepare for land navigation

    Photo By Patrick Loch | Spc. Cargill assists Sgt. Morales in plotting coordinates in the classroom portion of

    GERMANY

    08.06.2020

    Story by Patrick Loch 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 510th RSG spent 16 days at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, from July 25 to Aug. 9 performing mayor cell duties for nearly 150 Soldiers within the 7th Mission Support Command footprint and a variety of training events to include reacting to contact, individual and heavy weapon qualification, land navigation and the Junior Leader Certification Program.

