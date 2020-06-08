510th RSG conducts 2020 annual training

Photo By Patrick Loch | Spc. Cargill assists Sgt. Morales in plotting coordinates in the classroom portion of...... read more read more

Photo By Patrick Loch | Spc. Cargill assists Sgt. Morales in plotting coordinates in the classroom portion of a land navigation course during annual training at Grafenwoehr training area in Bavaria, Germany, July 27, 2020. The 510th RSG spent 16 days in the area both performing mayor cell duties for nearly 150 Soldiers within the 7th Mission Support Command and a variety of training events to include the classroom and field training portions for land navigation. see less | View Image Page